Twitch Says Again That Hack Did Not Reveal Passwords For Its Users

Twitch: This Friday, October 15, Twitch released a new statement regarding its security issues that resulted in a hack exposing a huge amount of data from the platform. The company reiterates that its users’ personal data – such as their passwords – were not disclosed in the attack and that they remain secure.

“No Twitch password was exposed. We also trust that systems that store Twitch login credentials with hash and bcrypt were not accessed, nor were full credit card numbers or bank/ACH information.” – says Twitch in its official blog post.

In any case, it’s not a bad idea to reset your password on the platform and enable two-step authentication, as it doesn’t take much work.

The post goes on to highlight that the exposed data spoke mainly of information from the source code of Twitch, and the payment data for creators – which even caused a stir. The platform claims to have done a “complete review” of the information that was in the leaked files and says it is “confident” that only a small proportion of users were affected. “The customer impact is minimal,” says Twitch in its post.

Despite statements by former employees to the contrary, Twitch concludes by saying that it places a high priority on security: “We take our responsibility to protect your data very seriously. we apologize to the community.”