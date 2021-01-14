Twitch Rivals and Samsung sign a 1-year partnership

After officially introducing the Exynos 2100 to the market, which should soon be seen on the Galaxy S21 line, the South Korean Samsung officially announced today that it has closed an exclusive partnership with Twitch, making the brand exclusive in the Twitch Rivals tournament for the northern market. -American.

According to the official statement, the partnership initially lasts for 1 year and will have Galaxy devices with 5G embedded in the competition called “Twitch Rivals Mobile Challenge powered by Samsung Galaxy 5G” for the North American market.

For Jude Buckley, executive vice president of mobile at Samsung Electronics America, the combination of good processing power, low-latency 5G connectivity and high-resolution screens are the ideal partners for competitive players.

“Our leading Galaxy devices help players win, with high-resolution screens and advanced processing power to deliver an incredible gaming experience. And of course, 5G can help provide the low latency environment that players want, especially in multiplayer environments. Now, in an exciting partnership with Twitch Rivals, we are well equipped to show Samsung’s power and performance in our mobile product portfolio. ”

For Lou Garate, Global Head of Sponsorship Sales at Twitch, Samsung devices will allow players to stream their Twitch Rivals content, without giving up the interactivity seen on the Twitch platform.

“We are excited that Samsung will join our family of official partners, such as the official Twitch Rivals North America Mobile gaming device. Samsung’s industry-leading mobile gaming devices will allow players to not only stream their favorite Twitch content Rivals, but also get fully involved in the incomparable chat and interactivity that feeds the Twitch community. As livestreaming and esports continue to grow exponentially, we look forward to working with Samsung to help engaged and dedicated gaming audiences to access your rivals twitch content wherever and whenever you want ”

Not least, in addition to the tournament, Samsung is citing events with streamers from leading mobile gaming franchises and a series of tournaments with cash prizes and benefits, as well as selecting the next generation of mobile game heroes .