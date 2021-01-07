Twitch removes the PogChamp emoji after the Capitol

Twitch decided to permanently ban the popular ‘PogChamp’ emoji last Wednesday (07). The company’s decision came after Gootecks ​​- a fighting game athlete who serves as a reference to the emote created in 2009 – published a tweet encouraging more “civil unrest” after a US Capitol riot, which was taken over by supporters of Donald Trump yesterday afternoon.

The athlete encourages followers of his social network to create even more turmoil after a woman was shot during the Capitol invasion and could not resist the injuries. Check out the publication:

https://twitter.com/gootecks/status/1346945376318746626

“Will there be civil unrest for the woman who was executed inside the Capitol today or will #MAGAMartyr die in vain?” Says an excerpt from the Gootecks ​​publication.

A few hours later, Twitch made the decision to remove the athlete’s emoji from the platform. Check the company’s statement in full, also via Twitter:

“We made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote after the statements on the face of the emoji encouraging more violence after what happened on Capitol Hill today [07].

We want the feeling and the use of Pog to remain alive – its meaning is much greater than the person portrayed or the image itself – and it has a great place in Twitch culture. However, we cannot in good conscience continue to allow the use of the image.

Let’s work with the community to create a new emoji for Twitch’s hottest moments. ”