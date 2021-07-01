Twitch Releases Watch Parties Feature for Android and iOS

Twitch users will be able to access the Watch Parties feature on Android and iOS mobile devices. The functionality allows people to watch Amazon Prime Video series and movies while chatting with the streamer.

The tool, released in September last year, was only available for the web version of the service. The news was revealed in an official Twitter post of the “purple platform”:

Fun for everyone, but with some restrictions

To prevent people from consuming Prime Video content for free, the Watch Parties feature has some rules. For example, the creator and viewer must have an active subscription to the Amazon streaming service.

It is also not possible to watch programs that are not available in the platform’s local catalogue. Thus, a Brazilian user cannot follow the live of a streamer from another country who is watching an exclusive film in the region.

Even with the restrictions, Watch Parties’ interactive chat format is not available on Twitch’s competing platforms. Remembering that this is only possible because both services belong to Amazon.