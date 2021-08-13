Twitch Promotes Timid Measures To Curb Betting Streams

Streaming platform Twitch has made a tentative attempt to curb online gambling broadcasts by banning content creators from sharing links or referral codes to gambling sites.

This includes pages that offer roulette, craps and virtual slot machines that use real money. According to the company’s spokesperson, this will protect its users from “harm and fraud”.

The decision is considerably more lenient than was being requested by some of the biggest streamers on the platform. Ethan Klein, creator of H3H3Productions, is one of those who criticize the practice, saying it exposes children to potential addictions.

Changes will only take effect on August 17th

Twitch’s new determination will not take effect immediately. Instead, streamers will have until August 17th to remove betting-related content from their channels.

According to platform representatives, the rules for gambling broadcasts are still subject to change in the future. But, at least in the short term, it doesn’t appear that platform executives are planning any new restrictions.

Content creators were notified of the decision today

The new guidelines were communicated to content creators through a Twitch Creator Update, which confirmed the ban on the use of links and referral codes for gambling sites.

“To prevent the damage and fraud created by questionable gambling services that sponsor content on Twitch, we will ban the sharing of links or referral codes that offer slot, roulette or craps games,” reads the official statement. platform.

“We will continue to monitor gambling-related content and update our approach as needed,” concludes the Twitch spokesperson.