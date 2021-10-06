Twitch Leak Reveals Multimillion Payments To Streamers

Twitch suffered, this Wednesday (06), a major leak of data and even the source code of the platform. And in the middle of the 125GB amount of leaked information is the amount paid to streamers between August 2019 and October 2021.

Twitter user KnowSomething, who compiled the details, compiled a table showing that 81 streamers received more than $1 million (about R$5.4 million at the current rate) during the period.

Top of the list is the CriticalRole channel, which has over 820,000 followers. They are a group of voice actors who broadcast Dungeons & Dragons matches. During the period, the channel received no less than US$9.6 million (R$52.6 million).

The “podium” is completed by xQcOW ($8.4 million) and summit1g ($5.8 million), channels owned by Félix Lengyel and Jaryd Russell Lazar, respectively, both former professional video game players.

Money paid to streamers refers to amounts transferred directly by Twitch, likely counting amounts earned from subscriptions (the subs) and ad revenue. In other words, the amount does not count values ​​obtained in other commercial actions.