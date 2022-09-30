Twitch Launches Collectible YouTooz Figurines Based on Three Popular Emotions

Twitch collaborates with YouTooz to create three collectible figurines based on the popular emotions Kappa, Hey Guys and CoolStoryBob.

As Twitch continues to gain popularity, some emotions on the platform are also growing.

In fact, they are so popular that websites like BTTV have moved them to YouTube Gaming as they continue to sign exclusive content with some of the best talent on the internet.

Now Twitch is partnering with YouTooz to release collectible action figures for the three most popular emotions available on the site.

Twitch Shows YouTooz Numbers Based on Emotions

Announced on September 30, 2022, Twitch posted tweets with videos showing each of the three emotions.

For Kappa, they showed a pretty intense monster truck video and said: “A sarcastic, fantastic and familiar sight in the chat.”

"A sarcastic, fantastic and familiar sight in the chat."

A video with the Hey Guys emotion shows a YouTooz figurine performing a variety of actions.

It reads: “Wave your new emotion, which has become a toy, which has become a new best friend.”

Wave your new emotion, which has become a toy, which has become a new best friend.

The Cool Story Bob video features Bob Ross’ iconic design and shows a variety of paintings before he embarks on several different adventures.

The song has stuck in our head forever. The emotion is forever stuck in our hearts.

How to Buy Collectible Figures Twitch YouTooz

Each one is five inches tall, and the emotions are available in the Amazon Twitch store.

Here are the links to buy them:

Emotion Twitch x YouTooz HeyGuys on Amazon in the USA

Twitch x YouTooz Kappa Emotion on Amazon in the USA

Emotion Twitch x YouTooz CoolStoryBob on Amazon in the USA

