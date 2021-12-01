Twitch has launched SharePlay support for iPhone and iPad users. The feature is currently only available on these devices…

Popular live streaming platform Twitch launched SharePlay support to bring viewers closer together. Now, iPhone and iPad users will be able to watch the same broadcast while making FaceTime calls with up to 32 people. But everyone on the call needs to be signed in to Twitch. Here are all the details…

What does the SharePlay feature for Twitch mean?

According to Engadget’s report, the SharePlay section has been added to Twitch’s website. To use Twitch with SharePlay, participants must initiate a “FaceTime” call with each other. FaceTime‌ will ask if the lead person wants to play the stream for everyone on the call. Then it will start the stream on everyone’s device at the same time.

Twitch iOS and iPadOS SharePlay support

All participants are strictly required to install the Twitch app. They also need to be logged in. Participants will be kept in sync at the same point in the stream, and all users can play or pause content for everyone in the conversation. Anyone can change the channel by going to another channel.

However, while streaming SharePlay Twitch, all users can chat, follow, subscribe to Bits from their separate accounts. Meanwhile, SharePlay support on Twitch is currently limited to iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 devices only. There is no integration for the Twitch Apple TV app.

Want to watch Twitch with all your friends? Now you can on iPhone and iPad devices through SharePlay! 📱 Learn more about how to watch streams together in a FaceTime call here: https://t.co/PIWwZ3OkpO — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) November 30, 2021

You can also watch the stream in portrait or landscape orientation. Engadget stated that a SharePlay session will end when the stream is closed. Apart from that, the stream will also end if you leave the FaceTime call or turn off SharePlay. If you close the stream, you will be asked if you want to finish it for yourself or for everyone. If you select for everyone, you will not turn off streaming on other people’s devices, but playback will not be synced.

In October, Apple released the iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 updates. Thus, it offered many important features to users, including SharePlay. This feature allows users to watch content from various streaming apps with friends over FaceTime calls. Moreover, Twitch now supports it!