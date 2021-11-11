Twitch Comes By Surprise To Nintendo Switch; How To Download

Nintendo Switch receives the native Twitch application, now available for free download. We tell you how to carry out the process on your console. Nintendo Switch adds Twitch as a native application, now available for free download in the eShop. From now on you can get hold of it and enjoy your favorite broadcasts without leaving the console aside.

To start the download, simply go to the Nintendo eShop section with your account on the platform. Inside, in the search engine (the magnifying glass) write the name of the application. The first result will give you Twitch. You must have at least 31MB of free storage space to install it. As with the rest of the platforms, Spanish is among the supported languages. It can be used in dock, tabletop and laptop mode.

Nintendo Switch’s next stop: Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl

While the arrival of Twitch is a pleasant surprise, the console is heading for its next big exclusive title. The remakes of Diamante and Perla will arrive on November 19. Until its launch, some updates await you that will put the version of the first day in tune. Among them is update 1.1.0, now available for download.

The patch incorporates important new features, such as Hansa Park after entering the Hall of Fame, communication functions in the Underground Grutal, and fixes that will help improve the game experience, among other elements. You can take a look at the full list at this link.

It will not be the only time we visit the region in Sinnoh in the months to come. On January 28, 2022, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a new playable approach to the lifelong formula, will be released. Open scenarios, gameplay close to action RPG, exploration and more await you in it. Still do not know what area we are talking about? By clicking here we will tell you everything you need to know about its origin and the legends around Mount Corona.