Twitch announces beta of Soundtrack, the platform’s new music service

Twitch has opened beta testing of its new music streaming service to all of its users.

Soundtrack will allow streamers to use licensed music on their streams without being tagged for DMCA. Using the Twitch app will separate the music from the streamer’s audio devices, allowing them to keep their audio playing. In the past, this audio would have been automatically cut off.

The service offers a variety of different music already available on the platform. Artists and labels also have the option of submitting their own music for use.

This tool comes after a wave of Twitch streamers have been banned over DMCA claims on the Twitch platform. These copyright strikes were not just coming from the music played in recent streams, but in the case of some streamers, old streams that aired months or even years ago.

For many streamers, this is an extremely handy tool that will make it easy for them to find and play music on their streamer, but while it is still in beta testing, the service has not been fully serviced. substantial and still has some flaws.

One user responded to Twitch’s announcement saying that after using the service, all of their VODs were removed. Other streamers have encountered a problem connecting Soundtrack to Open Broadcasting Software where it restricts access to older versions.



