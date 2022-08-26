Twitch Announces a Special Sub-Event for September

As one of the leading streaming platforms on the internet, Twitch is no stranger to a variety of promotions attracting viewers to its platform. The Amazon-owned platform provides Amazon Prime members with a monthly free subscription to one channel of their choice, as well as many free games with exclusive Prime content and in-game content. Twitch also often offers discounts on streamer subscriptions, encouraging more fans to support their favorite content creators. Now Twitch has announced its newest promotion with SUBtember, which will be launched next month.

Twitch has officially announced a new event where Twitch members receive subscription discounts throughout September, and this year’s event is sponsored by Lenovo Legion. Twitch members will be able to subscribe to their favorite authors with a 20% discount on monthly subscriptions, and longer subscriptions will have increased discounts. Three-month subscriptions will be discounted by 25% during the month, and six-month subscriptions will fall by 30% from September 1.

Subscription discounts apply not only to new subscriptions, when users can upgrade their previous subscriptions and more. Twitch has confirmed that the discounts will apply to users who want to upgrade their free Amazon Prime subscriptions, as well as to users who want to donate a subscription to friends or other chat users. The promotional price reduction will also apply to users who wish to upgrade to a Tier 2 or Tier 3 subscription on channels. Twitch also confirmed that streamers will still be paid the full subscription price, even if there is a discount.

Twitch’s newest promotion won’t be the first time the streaming platform has hosted such a month-long event. Twitch annually holds its SUBtember holidays, and every September since the launch of the program in 2017, Twitch subscription rates are reduced. This promotion is being held due to the fact that in recent years subatons have become popular on Twitch, which have become a popular trend among content creators. , and streams regularly collect thousands of new subscribers.

The newest sub-thematic promotion from Twitch is due to the fact that the platform has recently made significant changes to attract more authors. The platform made a splash earlier this week when Twitch canceled its long-standing exclusivity for partners, allowing Twitch partners to broadcast on other sites such as YouTube and Facebook Gaming. Twitch also recently introduced quality-of-life features for creators, such as the ability to share lists of blocked users and lowering the payout threshold. SUBtember will be another popular promotion for Twitch, which will give fans the opportunity to support their favorite talents at a bargain price.