Twitch adds new subscriber benefits. Twitch is adding new ways for creators to repay their biggest supporters, with more digital benefits for Tier 2 and 3 subscribers.

This update will add more emote slots, an additional touch for top level subscribers and a detailed version of a feature in the Channel Points section.

In front of these new benefits is the ability for creators to add four more emotes to their Level 2 and 3 listings. Before that, each Level had only a single exclusive emote, which could be unlocked by reaching these higher levels.

In addition, levels two and three have unlimited access to the modified emote filters selected by the partner, something that viewers often need to unlock with Channel Points. Partners can choose between Gray Scale, Horizontal Flip, Pinch, Shades and Think modifiers to offer viewers options to customize the emotes.

Showing next-level support for your favorite streamers just got even better. New Tier 2 and Tier 3 benefits are here, including extra emotes, emote modifiers, and brand new Badge Flair to stand out in chat! More info: https://t.co/ou063esZhs pic.twitter.com/pPziZ9vzip — Twitch (@Twitch) July 6, 2020

Subscribers will have access to an emote-modifying filter for Level 2 and two filters for Level 3. This is also easily accessed by holding down the emote of their choice, which will open a submenu that shows which filters can be applied.

Affiliates and partners can now apply a badge style to their Level 2 and 3 subscribers, which will be displayed on the channel badge as a way to show that these viewers have a higher level than normal subscribers.

Twitch will automatically apply a standard star-style icon to all affiliate and partner channels, but creators can also create a custom style that matches the channel’s brand.

As of now, it appears that most of these benefits apply only to the Partner and non-Affiliate channels, outside of the Badge Flair, available to both. More details on each feature can be found on the Twitch support page .



