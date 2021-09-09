Twisted Metal May Win New Game Made by Sony

Sony may be producing to release a new game in the Twisted Metal franchise soon. The launch of the game may even coincide with the debut of the TV series that is in production by PlayStation Productions.

The information was released this Thursday (09) by Jeff Grubb, one of the most informed insiders in the industry, and corroborated by sources from the website Videogames Chronicle (VGC).

“If they have Twisted Metal ready to show (on today’s PlayStation Showcase), they can. But anyway, it looks like it’s in development and doesn’t involve David Jaffe (creator of the God of War franchise),” Grubb argued in a video.

According to the content producer, Sony is focusing on a strategy to generate synergy between its games and multimedia projects. “It looks like (Sony) is potentially giving games the green light to coincide with their attempts to release movies and television shows based on these properties,” he explained.

According to rumors, the Twisted Metal series has been in production since 2019, but was only made official earlier this year. The project is described as an “action comedy”, in an unprecedented point of view written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the same creators of the Deadpool films and who also worked on the script for Zumbilândia.