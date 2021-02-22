Twisted Metal: Deadpool creators built by Sony

A live-action series adapted from the game Twisted Metal, a Playstation franchise, is in development on Sony Pictures TV.

In partnership with Playstation Productions, Sony is currently producing a series based on the vehicle combat game. Rumors about this production have been circulating since 2019.

The project is described as an action comedy, in an unprecedented point of view written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the same creators of Marvel’s Deadpool films. The two also worked on the Zumbilândia script.

The plot revolves around a chatty outsider who gets the chance to have a better life. To do this, he must deliver a mysterious package on the other side of a devastated post-apocalyptic city.

With the help of a quarrelsome car thief, the protagonist will face dangerous marauders driving destructive vehicles and other dangers from the open road. The plot also features a crazy clown, called Sweet Tooth, who drives a familiar ice cream truck that fans of the game know very well.

Twisted Metal: learn more about the new Sony series based on the Playstation game

Playstation’s Twisted Metal video game franchise was first launched in 1995. The live-action series will be produced by Michael Jonathan Smith, who most recently worked on Cobra Kai. Executive production will also feature, in addition to Reese and Wernick, Will Arnett, Qizilbash and Carter Swan, from Playstation Productions, and Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios.

In addition, there is speculation that Arnet will voice Sweet Tooth in a cameo, since the actor is negotiating a contract with Sony Pictures Television. However, nothing has been made official yet.

Twisted Metal will be the second partnership between Sony Pictures and Playstation, after the confirmation of the serial adaptation of The Last Of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, from Game of Thrones.

