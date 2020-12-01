Twin Mirror: the beginning of a new journey for Dontnod?

The first thing that comes to mind when we hear Dontnod is Life is Strange. Nowadays, it is difficult not to associate. Not least, the developer’s darling got big and put the company in the spotlight. So much so that, because of its releases and the style that the company followed, it was difficult not to connect the creator with his creations.

After the success of audiences and critics, we followed the birth of something of its own, marked by well-told narratives, moral choices and very generous hints of supernatural forces. So it was with the story of Chloe and Max and followed for at least 3 narrative games with structure and format very similar to each other.

Now, we follow the launch of Twin Mirror, which arrives with the reputation of the previous narrative games, but also with the burden of the formula, which was kept as a recipe, where few things, except the plot, changed.

When we played the two-hour preview of Twin Mirror, it was possible to realize that the company wants to explore new ideas and to distance itself a little from what has already been done, however, without leaving aside the path it has traveled with its audience. The question that remains is: did the game manage to propose this idea until the end?

Follow Voxel’s review of Dontnod’s newest release and find out with us.

The attempt that worked

Let’s get straight to the point: Dontnod was able to make a game that works on its own, with a narrower narrative of its origins, but with enough elements to maintain the connection with its fans.

That seems to have been the company’s will since it decided that Twin Mirror was going to be its first self-published game. All the details that came after only help to complement the impression that the game left.

So much so, that I expected another episodic journey, which opens up your decisions to each section of the story, but the game is one, from Sam’s arrival in his childhood city to the final scenes.

As I mentioned in the preview, the initial script choices already seemed right: more mature protagonist, investigative plot and the psychological thriller genre existed from the beginning, setting the stage.

This break with the formula, even if superficial, was enough to get excited in the first hours of the game. The expectation was if it made Twin Mirror a good game, even with Dontnod’s attempt to reinvent some systems, which ended up working.



