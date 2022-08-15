“Twilight” star Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Gonzalez welcome their second child: “We’re in love”

Twilight child! Kellan Lutz’s wife, Brittany Gonzalez, gave birth to the couple’s second child, son Kasen Lane Lutz, on Wednesday, August 10.

“We are in love and we are absorbing all the baby hugs,” the couple shared on Instagram on Monday, August 15. Well. This big boy eats around the clock and prepares to be folded like Hercules, like his dad. Thank you for all the love and prayers! We are SO happy and loved and cannot believe that God has given us another precious gift!”

Along with photos of the newborn, the new parents also noted that he was born at 8:52 a.m., weighing 8 pounds 11 ounces and 21.5 inches long.

Lutz, 37, first met Gonzalez, 34, in 2016 during the filming of 7 Tomb Guardians, and the couple quickly became inseparable.

In October 2017, the actor announced that the couple was engaged. The following month, they married in a quiet ceremony, later announcing the news via their Instagram accounts. “Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday of all. I try to lead a lifestyle of gratitude and appreciate everyone and everything I have every day,” Lutz signed his ad, on which he and Gonzalez hold passports with the inscription “Mr.” and “Mrs.”. “This year has been the best year of all, and I am very grateful and grateful that I went on all the adventures of life with my best friend and dream wife!!! Proverbs 18:22! Thank you, Lord! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @brittanybg. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!!!”

In November 2019, Gonzalez announced via Instagram that the couple is expecting their first child, a daughter, in 2020. However, six months later, the couple tragically lost the baby due to stillbirth. “This has been, without a doubt, the hardest season of my life,” Gonzalez wrote on her Instagram. “It seems that in one day we have gone from a season like a warm summer day to the coldest, windiest and iciest day ever recorded.”

In February 2021, the couple had a daughter, Estyn Lilly Lutz. “The day she was born, it was snowing, raining and freezing,” Gonzalez wrote on Instagram at the time. “But that night she was born, and we woke up to the sun, a clear sky and the melting of winter. It was so symbolic, considering that this time last year was literally winter for our souls, and a year later met them with the brightest sunlight. She has opened a new season for us, and we love her beyond understanding.”

In February, they announced that they were expanding their brood again—this time as a boy.

“It’s stupid to make an ‘announcement,’ but since we lost our first daughter 2 years ago, whenever I disconnect for a while, people are very nervous because something bad has happened,” the actress wrote in her Instagram post. “So, I’m warning you that nothing bad is happening, but I’m going to take a break from this platform, so I won’t be here for a while.”

Lutz, best known for his role as handsome vampire Emmett Cullen in the Twilight franchise, has also appeared in The Experimenter, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Legend of Hercules and others. His latest film, “Come Out Fighting,” is due out later this year.