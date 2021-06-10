Twilight of the Gods: Zack Snyder’s New Series Has Cast Revealed

Twilight of the Gods: This Thursday (10), during the Geeked Week event, Netflix announced the voice cast of Zack Snyder’s new animated series entitled Twilight of the Gods. The production will be inspired by Norse mythology and didn’t have many details revealed.

Check out the list confirmed by the director:

Sylvia Hoeks (SIGRI)

Stuart Martin (LEIF)

Pilou Asbæk (THOR)

John Noble (ODIN)

Paterson Joseph (LOKI)

Rahul Kohli (EGILL)

Jamie Clayton (THE SEID-KONA)

Kristopher Hivju (ANDVARI)

Peter Stormare (ULFR)

Jamie Chung (HEL)

Lauren Cohan (INGE)

Corey Stoll (HRAFNKEL)