Twilight: In What Order To Watch The Movies?

Twilight: We tell you what is the logical order to see the Twilight movie saga, a love story with vampires and a little bit of action. From the Twilight saga we learned that there were vampires who did not die when they saw sunlight. In the case of vampire adventures based on the books by Stephenie Meyer, the representation of this figure is quite different from what we are used to in classic works. The image of Dracula with bloodstained fangs is not exactly reproduced in Twilight, a franchise in which vampires shine in the light of day.

And to shine, the love story between Edward Cullen and Bella Swan. In the movies, the steamy romance is portrayed by actors Robert Pattinson and Kristin Steward. His characters meet in high school, but since vampires are eternal, it seems that Cullen has spent many years of his undead life going to school. Although it is a love story, in the background there is also a war that can determine the future not only of the couple, but also of the rest of the world.

Order of all Twilight movies

Being a story that takes place in chronological order, the most logical thing is to see them in the same order in which they were released.

Twilight

new Moon

Eclipses

Sunrise Part 1

Dawn Part 2

If you prefer to take a look at the books before, the truth is that the order is not altered at all, since even the titles coincide with the films. That is, the list would be exactly the same.

Twilight became a literary success that quickly made its way to the big screen. The triumph of other literary adaptations such as Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings paved the way for other licenses. In fact, at MeriStation we have prepared a guide to know in what order to read all the books and stories written by J.R.R. Tolkien, the great master of fantasy.