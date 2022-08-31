“Twilight” and Taylor Lautner describe an “Absolute Nightmare”: to take the image of Jacob and save it for films

Having risen to the hype around Stephanie Mayer’s favorite novels, the Twilight franchise became an absolute sensation after its release in 2008. The trio of leading actors became megastars in the process: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Longer. The last actor in the process became a sex symbol thanks to his countless shirtless scenes. Lautner recently described the “absolute nightmare” of getting Jacob’s uniform (and maintaining it for movies).

Taylor Lautner has appeared in every installment of the Twilight movie franchise, but his role (and his body) have gotten a lot bigger since “New Moon.” Although it helped sell movie tickets and make Lautner a huge star, this physical transformation was not without sacrifice for the young actor. As he recently explained during a conversation with Yahoo!:

For this little role I played when I was 16, I weighed 140 pounds, and I had to gain 35 pounds of muscle to keep my role. It was a real nightmare in the diet department—raw sweet potatoes, turkey cutlets and protein shakes, which in fact were just dirt. It was rude. I needed to consume at least 5,000 calories a day to maintain the weight I had.

Yeah. While Taylor Lautner was definitely in great shape for Twilight, it was part of a very specific plan. In addition to spending a ton of time in the gym, Lautner also needed to consume an insane amount of calories to gain a whopping 35 pounds of muscle. Although it’s been years since he finished his role as Jacob, it looks like physical fitness is still weighing on him—literally.

Taylor Lautner’s comments for Yahoo! came from a broader conversation about his relationship with food for their segment called Glazed. Noting the types of foods he likes to cook and eat, the conversation eventually focused on the time when he needed to be very specific about what goes into his body. And the food he ate for Twilight is on the list of things he’s not interested in eating right now.

Building 35 pounds of muscle is not an easy task, even if you have the best nutritionist and personal trainer in the world. And while we’ve seen other actors like Christian Bale and other MCU heroes dramatically change their bodies for the role, Lautner did it as a teenager. Moreover, he had to consume all these calories for four years and change as the Twilight films were shot and released.

Now Taylor Lautner can enjoy a more relaxed relationship with food by sharing a meal with her fiancee Taylor Dome. The internet exploded with news of their engagement, and the public and even celebrities like Keke Palmer became interested in their common name. Of course, Lautner will always be Jacob to many ardent Twilight fans, and he recently said he wouldn’t mind reprising his character role sometime in the future.

