TWICETOBER confirm TWICE date their new comeback

TWICE is set to make their Halloween comeback, and they will be celebrating their fifth anniversary. The JYP girls have been very busy after their Beyond Live concert, after the success of “More & More”, the girl group will surprise ONCE with new music and with a great party for their 5 years of experience in the K industry -pop, the agency gave details about the new releases of the idols.

Through various Korean outlets, it was reported that JYP confirmed TWICE’s comeback for the upcoming month of October. The group could release a new full album, apparently it will not be the repackage of “More & More”, the last single they promoted. The JYP idols will be making a comeback on October 26.

On social networks, ONCE celebrated the news and shared messages of support for the girls, positioning the hashtag #TWICETOBER in a trend, because Halloween will not only bring new songs, but it is also a special day for the K-pop group and their fandom, as they will be able to celebrate their fifth anniversary.

TWICE WILL CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN WITH THEIR NEW COMEBACK, ALSO CELEBRATING 5 YEARS OF CAREER

According to the first details shared, the members are already working on the comeback and are busy with their comeback preparations. Could they have a dark, Halloween-themed concept? ONCE hopes that the girls will break new records, with their last album they managed to sell more than 300 thousand copies.

The girls of TWICE have been known for having successful and catchy singles, such as “Fancy”. It is not known if Jeongyeon will be able to participate in promotions normally, as the singing experienced a poor health condition after suffering a neck injury that prevented her from dancing during the group’s last concert.

TWICE also released a documentary a couple of months ago to share with ONCE the moments that marked their life during the TWICELIGHTS tour, with which they visited various countries. The girls are also preparing for the premiere of their Japanese comeback with the single “Better” on November 18th.



