TWICE’s Nayeon receives serious threats

ONCE are concerned about TWICE’s Nayeon’s well-being after these threats. Not the first time Internet users say they shall prejudice the life of Nayeon of TWICE .

Nayeon of TWICE is one of the most beloved idols by the public, since it appeared on the reality talent Sexteen , the singer of ‘ More & More’ always reflects her great sympathy on the screen and send it to their fans.

Unfortunately, the idol is prey to the stalkers and several followers who have attacked her, invading her privacy , following her, getting her phone number and trying to communicate with her directly, making the idol feel uncomfortable.

Thanks to pressure from fans, the entertainment company TWICE , JYP is taking legal action stronger against individuals and users of social networks that threaten their stars.

Recently it was reported that Nayeon of TWICE was threatened from a famous Facebook, the page administrators published a message in which specified its plans to attempt against Nayeon.

The page is verified and has more than 24 thousand followers, in addition to the information shown, the owners may be from the city of Beijing in China. The serious threats worried TWICE fans and they are organizing to make the idol company aware of this.

At the moment, the Facebook page was removed, but ONCE wants the assurance that Nayeon will be healthy and that JYP Entertainment puts more protection for the idol and all the people who work with her.

Another person who has threatened to harm Nayeon is her German stalker, the boy some time ago declared that he is willing to hurt the singer if he finds out that he is in a love relationship with someone else.

ONCE recently asked a TV channel in France to apologize to TWICE for demeaning the women’s group’s work, TWICE idols were criticized and victims of malicious comments.



