TWICE’s Jihyo receives a special gift from Mina

TWICE’s Jihyo received a very special gift from Mina, their friendship is now represented by teddy bears. The girls from JYP’s K-pop group have successfully completed promotions for their album “Eyes Wide Open” and are about to release the English version of “I Can’t Stop Me,” which will be released on Monday, October 30.

Then After having free time on their schedule, the TWICE members took the opportunity to do some Christmas shopping, and the group leader received a great present.

It’s not her birthday and Christmas is a month away, but TWICE’s Jihyo already has her first gift, which shows the great friendship she has with Mina, as they both share a very special object: a teddy bear. The idol shared a series of photos on her personal Instagram account where she appears with her new best friend.

Jihyo accompanied the photos with a message to explain that the gift was bought by Mina, who she made a joke about being jealous of her stuffed animal, she also thanked her in her native language, since Mina is Japanese. Some fans shared messages on the idol’s photo, as they are happy that she looks happy despite her love separation with Kang Daniel.

JIHYO SHOWS THE GIFT THAT TWICE’S MINA Bought

Jihyo decided to do a photo session with her new companion, a brown teddy bear with button eyes, ONCE was moved by the gesture she received, because Mina has one just the same and now both have a couple accessory that shows their great friendship. that have.

Mina’s bear is called Tim and it is a collectible teddy from the movie “Despicable Me”, the idol takes it everywhere and decided to give a partner to Jihyo, who has not yet revealed the name of hers. The TWICE leader posed with her gift while hugging him and smiling at the camera, a sign that her mood has not waned despite her breakup.

The price of the stuffed animal is around 400 Mexican pesos and it can be found in some shopping portals such as Amazon. Receiving a gift from your best friend that matches her is the best Christmas present you can receive, do you have something to share with your BFF?



