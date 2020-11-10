TWICE’s Jihyo and Kang Daniel aren’t dating anymore

Kang Daniel and TWICE’s Jihyo had a love relationship for 1 year and 3 months, Korean pop idols decided to part ways, entertainment agency JYP shared more information about it.

Recently, the members of TWICE returned to the stage with their second full-length album ‘Eyes Wide Open’, the idols are promoting the song ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’ with great success.

In the midst of this incredible comeback, a news item surprised fans of the female group, as some Korean media reports indicated that Jihyo and Kang Daniel had ended their love affair.

The agencies of both artists had not issued any statement or position on the matter, it was until November 10 that a representative of the company JYP Entertainment released the sentimental situation of the stars.

JYP CONFIRMS JIHYO’S DISMISSAL FROM TWICE AND KANG DANIEL

JYP spoke with Jihyo, the TWICE singer confirmed that she had ended her 1 year and 3 month love relationship with Kang Daniel, the company representing the ‘Feel Special’ singer did not reveal any further details.

We found out it’s true, they recently broke up

The messages of support for both did not wait, on social networks, users shared different words of encouragement for the duo, who are surely going through a hard time.

The leader of TWICE and the soloist met in 2018, a mutual friend introduced them, and from that moment they both created a good friendship chemistry, which very soon became a love interest for both parties.



