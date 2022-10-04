TWICE’s Album “BETWEEN 1&2” Became The First K-Pop Female Group Album Of 2022 5 Weeks On The Billboard 200 Chart

TWICE continue to extend their own 2022 record on the Billboard 200!

Last month, TWICE’s latest mini-album “BETWEEN 1&2” debuted at number 3 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, making TWICE the first female K-pop artist ever to reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with three different albums.

On October 4, local time, Billboard reported that “BETWEEN 1&2” successfully remained in the top half of the Billboard 200 for the fifth week in a row. For the week ending October 8, the mini-album remained at number 99, making it the first female K-pop group album of 2022 to spend five weeks on the chart.

(The only other K-pop artist who has been on the Billboard 200 chart for five weeks with the 2022 album is Naeong from TWICE, who spent consecutive weeks on the chart this summer with her solo debut mini—album “IM NAYEON”.)

TWICE also remained a force to be reckoned with on many other Billboard charts this week. “BETWEEN 1&2” has consistently held 3rd place on the World Albums chart, 5th place on the Top Current Album Sales chart and 8th place on the Top Album Sales chart this week, in addition to re-entering the Tastemaker Albums chart. in No. 23.

In addition, the band’s latest title track “Talk that Talk” took 38th place in the fifth week in the Billboard Global Excl ranking. the US chart and No. 64 in the Global 200.

Finally, TWICE ranked 54th on the Artist 100 chart this week, marking their 17th consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations TWICE!