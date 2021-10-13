TWICE: What Is Momo’s Zodiac Sign? This Is What The Stars Say

TWICE’s Momo is one of the most talented dancers in the industry, what other abilities does she have based on her zodiac sign?

TWICE’s Momo is a K-Pop idol who stands out for her way of dancing, singing and taking care of the rest of her band members, but do you know the characteristics that her zodiac sign hides? Learn more about the Japanese artist.

When we talk about K-Pop , there are great representatives in each of the areas and one of the most popular dancers in the industry is Momo , who from a young age studied and specialized in her native Japan.

In TWICE she accumulated a lot of love from ONCE and her classmates, who believe that her personality is very sweet and friendly, as well as a perfectionist, very demanding of herself at work and a meticulous person.

But what zodiac sign is TWICE’s Momo and what are her characteristics? Learn more about the artist from the agency JYP Entertainment , her tastes and the way she perceives life.

WHAT ZODIAC SIGN IS TWICE’S MOMO? THIS IS YOUR PERSONALITY ACCORDING TO THE STARS

Momo Hirai of TWICE was born on November 9, 1996 in Kyoto, Japan, this means that your zodiac sign is Scorpio , which experts say are very enigmatic and mysterious women who call everyone’s attention.

Other characteristics that define the sign is that they are discreet because they do not show their emotions or thoughts so openly, which provokes the curiosity of those around them. They are also very loyal and are always clear about what they want.

As for love relationships, they prefer to have a lot of freedom and their space, but sometimes they tend to take out a jealous side, although not only with their partners, but also with their friends, family and loved ones.

ARE YOU COMPATIBLE WITH TWICE’S MOMO?

As we mentioned before, Momo’s zodiac sign radiates a lot of intrigue and magnetism with close people, so being a Scorpio , it gets along better with: Cancer, Aries, Gemini and Pisces, while on the sentimental issue: Libra, Aries , Leo and Aquarius.