TWICE tops iTunes charts with “Eyes Wide Open”

TWICE Shocked The K-Pop World With “Eyes Wide Open” And Dominates Every World iTunes Chart

TWICE’s second full album “Eyes wide open” is receiving a lot of love!

On October 28, JYP Entertainment shared that “Eyes wide open” had risen to the top of iTunes Best Albums charts in at least 32 countries, including Singapore, Brazil, and Japan.

TWICE’s most successful album?

With “Eyes Wide Open,” it’s the most countries TWICE has topped the iTunes charts with a single album.

“Eyes Wide Open,” which was released on Monday, October 26, includes 13 songs, including the lead single “I Can’t Stop Me,” the official video of which is now available on its official YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, TWICE will be participating in the next episode of “Radio Star.” The broadcast airs on October 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

What do you think of TWICE’s new album? Have you heard the full “Eyes Wide Open” yet? Tell us in the comments.



