Twice to be featured on League of Legends K / DA Album

K-pop, one of the most remarkable music trends in the world in recent years, is now confronting League of Legends players. K-pop group Twice has announced that League of Legends’ fictional pop group, K / DA, will be appearing on their upcoming album.

With K / DA, which has been quiet since its success in 2018, Riot Games released a single called The Baddest last September and announced the footsteps of the album. Soyeon and Miyeon from K-pop group (G) I-dle returned to roles as Akali and Ahri in The Baddest. Two new singers, Miller and Wolftyla, were also featured in the song. He is also returning on K / DA’s first single, Madison Beer and Jaira Burns, who were featured in Pop / Stars.

Twice, which will be featured on K / DA’s album for the first time, is a very popular group among K-pop fans and their top songs are Cheer Up, Likey and Feel Special. However, you can check all the songs and the names that will be in the songs from the list below, in the new K / DA album where Twice will also be included.

The Baddest – Soyeon and Miyeon from (G) I-dle (Bea Miller, Wolftyla)

More – Madison Beer, Soyeon and Miyeon (Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, Seraphine)

Villain – Madison Beer and Kim Petras

I’ll Show You – Twice, Bekuh Boom and Annika Wells

Drum Go Dum – Aluna, Wolftyla, Bekuh Boom



