TWICE spoke in detail about their second English-language single “Moonlight Sunrise”, which is due to be released this month.

On January 3, a female group of nine members shared a link to the digital preview of their new single, and also announced its name “Moonlight Sunrise” and release date. The song, which will be TWICE’s second English-language single, is due to be released on January 20 at 14:00 Korean time.

“Moonlight Sunrise” is the pre—release single for TWICE’s upcoming 12th mini-album “Our Youth”, which will be released in March 2023. At the time of publication, the band had not announced a specific release date and time. record.

News of the new track and mini-album was first announced via TWICE’s social media accounts in December, where they teased months of release of upcoming projects.

“Moonlight Sunrise” is due to be released approximately five months after the release of the band’s 11th mini-album “Between 1&2”, headed by the single “Talk That Talk”. It will also be their second English-language single after “The Feels” in 2021.

According to the investment plan published by JYP Entertainment at the end of 2022, the return of TWICE with the song “Our Youth” will be followed by the debut of the first Japanese division of the group and a big world tour. It is expected that details about them will be announced later.