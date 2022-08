TWICE released an impressive choreographic video for their new title track!

On August 29, at midnight Korean time, TWICE released a dance video for “Talk that Talk“, the catchy title track of their latest mini-album “BETWEEN 1&2”.

The new clip offers a complete picture of the clearly synchronized dance movements of all nine participants throughout the song, as well as their many cool constructions and super clean lines.

Watch TWICE’s new choreographic video for “Talk that Talk” below!