Get ready to start the new year with an exciting new release from TWICE!

On January 3, TWICE officially announced the date and details of their upcoming comeback with the pre-release of the English single “MOONLIGHT SUNRISE”, which will be released this month before the band returns with their 12th mini-album in March.

“MOONLIGHT SUNRISE” will be released on January 20 at 14:00. KST, and digital links for pre-saving and pre-ordering can be found in the tweet TWICE below!

Are you looking forward to the new English single TWICE?