TWICE Reported Soon After JYP Entertainment Notice

The girl group TWICE is rumored to be coming back soon with the latest music.

On the morning of Wednesday (05/08), the media Sports Chosun reported that TWICE was preparing for their comeback in October.

Representatives from JYP Entertainment then released their statement to Newsen media, “It’s true that TWICE is preparing a new album. We will announce the details of their comeback schedule after everything is confirmed. ”

If TWICE carries out their comeback in October, this will be TWICE’s next comeback in 2020 after the last release of ‘MORE & MORE’ last June.

TWICE itself is currently preparing to greet fans around the world in the online concert ‘World in A Day’ on August 9, 2020 at 15.00 KST.

The concert will be held through “Beyond LIVE”, an online concert platform created by SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and Naver.



