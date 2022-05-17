TWICE on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, when to watch the show?

Although TWICE’s tour has officially ended, the activities of this girl group continue in the United States and they will appear on Stephen Colbert’s program, when and how to see their presentation?

The popularity of TWICE has reached many places in the world, for a long time the idols have created special presentations for American programs and recently took several of their concerts to that country.

The girls are currently in New York and very soon we will see them be part of a television program that is exciting ONCE, because the singers will also have a performance that no one wants to miss.

The K-Pop girl group will perform on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and if you want to see the idols in that show you should not miss the details, as it will be broadcast in just a few hours.

SCHEDULES TO SEE TWICE ON THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

The social networks of the JYP Entertainment group revealed that TWICE will be on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on May 18, but if you want to see it live, here we leave you the corresponding schedules for each country.

9:35 AM Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, El Salvador

10:50 AM Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Ecuador

11:35 AM Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominican Republic

12:35 M Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina

5:35 AM Spain

HOW AND WHERE TO FOLLOW TWICE’S PERFORMANCE AT THE LATE SHOW?

Stephen Colbert’s show airs on US television CBS, but live streaming links are expected to be shared mainly from fans on social media.

In addition, the presentation will surely be uploaded to YouTube by the official channel of the show as soon as the broadcast ends.

Do not leave Rex Nation, we also tell you about some of the best moments that were experienced in the last concerts of the TWICE tour.