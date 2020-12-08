TWICE naturally, this is what idols look like without makeup

A natural look is always irresistible, which is why the girls in the JYP Entertainment group are recognized for their visual strength in K-Pop.

Music groups always try to show us their best on stage to assert their years of training, hours of practice, and the effort put into a new album, but even when we see TWICE idols in their day-to-day lives, they still manage to see each other. beautiful.

The looks they wear to airports, live broadcasts, or while coming to the company to get ready for a new comeback never cease to amaze us, not only for their style of dress, but also for how good they look without makeup.

Do you think that the facial features of these girls change drastically? The reality is that all of them manage to shine using a natural style and fans appreciate that the idols have the confidence to show this facet of their daily lives.

WHAT DO TWICE’S MEMBERS LOOK LIKE WITHOUT MAKEUP?

NAYEON

This girl looks amazing even without any trace of makeup, retains her adorable appearance and has managed to win over the ONCES, who do not hesitate to compliment her look. Nayeon often shows her cosmetic-free face during some live broadcasts and on some visits to the airport.

Momo

TWICE’s main dancer also possesses strong visual power, she tries to keep her lips hydrated and with a touch of color, but even if the rest of her face remains without makeup, she still looks great.

JEONGYEON

This idol has experimented with different hair tones, but no matter what shade illuminates her hair, her look without makeup manages to fascinate her followers, who recognized her qualities and the beautiful features of her face.

FURY

The 23-year-old Japanese idol has shown off her makeup-free looks while traveling with her fellow group members, but fans of this idol don’t hesitate to show off the girl’s beauty regardless of her style.

JIHYO

The leader was sometimes criticized for her appearance, however, this girl manages to show off any concept with TWICE, in addition, her face without makeup is identical to the way she looks in the most important presentations, showing that if something is left over to her this girl are qualities.

MINE

The Texas-born idol has a pure image that goes with natural-style makeup, even when it comes to large performances. Mina retains a delicate and simple style that goes perfectly with her, which is why her makeup-free look is so familiar, as the singer does not change drastically.

DAHYUN

The rapper conquered a large number of people even before she became an idol, so her makeup-free image is known to maintain her great visuality. She joined the Real Man show and even the soldiers in charge were amazed at how she looked without makeup and asked if she had really removed it from her face.

CHAEYOUNG

This girl was chosen by Jihyo as the member who looks the best without makeup, as according to the leader, Chaeyoung looks just as beautiful no matter she hasn’t put any cosmetics on her face.

TZUYU

TWICE’s maknae is distinguished by being one of the members with the greatest visual strength and her makeup-free style is clear proof of this well-deserved title, the idol always receives compliments when she shows her face naturally.



