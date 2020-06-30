TWICE is criticized in a French report and fans demand an apology

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

TWICE fans believe the channel should apologize for demeaning the group’s work and success. A story about BLACKPINK involved the TWICE girls and fans are not happy with the comments.

The BLACKPINK girls have just released the music video for their song How You Like That, the success around the world of this girl group is surprising, which deserved that the French channel M6 broadcast a special report on the girls.

The announcement sparked the interest of many K-Pop fans in France, but this short did not end well.

After mentioning some BLACKPINK achievements, channel members compared the group to TWICE , belittling the work of the JYP Entertainment girls by pointing out that the cute concept did not stand out in the same way that BLACKPINK did.

In addition to commenting on why they consider that TWICE’s work is not so good from their criteria, they noted that it has an excessive number of members where none of them manages to steal the attention because the 9 girls look the same.

The comments from this private television channel aroused the annoyance of K-Pop fans in France, who quickly raised their voices and got more people to join them in requesting an apology from M6 .

The ONCEs and other followers of the musical genre have demonstrated on social networks using the hashtag # M6ApologizeToTWICE , with which they have shown many of the successful and diverse musical proposals that TWICE has experienced throughout their career.

See Also  TWICE, GOT7 and Super M postpone concerts due to coronavirus

BLACKPINK also recently faced a series of criticisms after including God Ganesha in their latest video, fans demanded an apology, and YG Entertainment released the music clip in response.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here