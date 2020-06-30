TWICE is criticized in a French report and fans demand an apology

TWICE fans believe the channel should apologize for demeaning the group’s work and success. A story about BLACKPINK involved the TWICE girls and fans are not happy with the comments.

The BLACKPINK girls have just released the music video for their song How You Like That, the success around the world of this girl group is surprising, which deserved that the French channel M6 broadcast a special report on the girls.

The announcement sparked the interest of many K-Pop fans in France, but this short did not end well.

Rebajar a Twice a 9 chicas que solo saben hacer conceptos cute es ignorancia pura. Les invito a escuchar su discografía antes de publicar artículos sin fundamento#M6ApologizetoTwice pic.twitter.com/ucQH3W7tsA — 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖 ♡ 生 (@Banghibli) June 30, 2020

After mentioning some BLACKPINK achievements, channel members compared the group to TWICE , belittling the work of the JYP Entertainment girls by pointing out that the cute concept did not stand out in the same way that BLACKPINK did.

Tu vida debe ser muy miserable para intentar rebajar a uno de los ggs más grandes de la industria, con más de 6 M de álbumes vendidos y una versatilidad enorme, me daría pena ser M6 🥱#M6ApologizeToTWICEpic.twitter.com/5MpLPcwhRQ — ִֶָ (@jam6is) June 30, 2020

In addition to commenting on why they consider that TWICE’s work is not so good from their criteria, they noted that it has an excessive number of members where none of them manages to steal the attention because the 9 girls look the same.

The comments from this private television channel aroused the annoyance of K-Pop fans in France, who quickly raised their voices and got more people to join them in requesting an apology from M6 .

si no sabes apreciar el arte de todos los grupos mejor no hables 🙂 #M6ApologizetoTwice pic.twitter.com/PAGrQx9KfS — ♡ 원스 ♡ (@Melonce4) June 30, 2020

The ONCEs and other followers of the musical genre have demonstrated on social networks using the hashtag # M6ApologizeToTWICE , with which they have shown many of the successful and diverse musical proposals that TWICE has experienced throughout their career.

BLACKPINK also recently faced a series of criticisms after including God Ganesha in their latest video, fans demanded an apology, and YG Entertainment released the music clip in response.

Dios es que puedes hablar muy bien de un grupo SIN LA NECESIDAD de rebajar a otro #M6ApologizetoTwice

TWICE WORLD DOMINATION pic.twitter.com/lW5g4OojPs — 𝑨𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒏𝒂 𝗚𝗢 生 🏰 🌮 (@Sun_Psycho_) June 30, 2020



