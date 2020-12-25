TWICE: Idols Who Fell Before The Members’ Charms

TWICE’s singers and rappers are considered as beautiful artists, with a powerful and unique visual within the entertainment medium. The traits of the idols stood out in interviews and performances, so much so that some of their colleagues couldn’t resist admiring them.

The members of TWICE are known for their charms in front of the cameras, during the presentations of their songs they captivated the thousands in attendance and their male K-pop colleagues.

The girl group of the company JYP Entertainment possesses cute features that make them unrepeatable such as: large eyes, lips with attractive shapes, an athletic figure, defined cheekbones, silky hair and a charming smile.

The beauty of Chaeyoung, Jihyo, Momo, Nayeon, Mina, Dahyun, Tzuyu, Jeongyeon and Sana cannot be overlooked, so some fans captured the exact moments where celebrities admired the spectacular visuals of the artists or the idols themselves spoke. of its beauty.

Next, we will show you some videos where Korean pop singers and rappers fell before the beautiful performers of ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’.

IDOLS ADMIRING TWICE’S NATURAL BEAUTY

Eunwoo and Dahyun

Both idols shot some scenes for a series, the K-pop idols’ chemistry got caught on camera, and fans loved the duo.

Minhyuk and Nayeon

The two celebrities recorded On My God Tip, where they were very romantic, talking affectionately and playing a couple. Owww!

Nayeon and Onew

In an interview, SHINee’s Onew revealed that his ideal type was Nayeon, a leader of the K-pop band confessed that he often changes the characteristics of the perfect girl to him.

Nayeon and Jungkook

During the Idol Star Athletics Championships, Nayeon faced a fight, BTS’s Jungkook was attentive to his colleague TWICE’s movements, and celebrated the vocalist’s good skills.

Momo and Heechul

Momo stole Super Junior’s Heechul’s heart during an episode of Weekly Idol, the TWICE member spoke in Japanese, completely dating the idol.

Jihyo and Kang Daniel

Jihyo and Kang Daniel dated for a while, the idol revealed some characteristics of his ideal girl, and fans believed that the description suited TWICE’s leader very well.



