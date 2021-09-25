TWICE Has The Best Style In New Photos For The Feels

TWICE idols are ready to release ‘The Feels’, their first single in English, and promote it with their photos. TWICE will release their first single in English that will bear the title of ‘The Feels’, the girls are starting to get us excited with teasers where they have the best style and they look amazing.

This 2021, TWICE has not stopped working, the girls have been delighting ONCE with all their music and they still have much more for the world; with ‘Taste Of Love’ they imminently triumphed bringing their song ‘Alcohol Free’ to the ears of the whole planet.

With new concepts and all the talents of TWICE’s idols , each release by the K-Pop girl group has been a huge success that fans ca n’t stop supporting; every time we see that their fandom grows even more and the members of this girl group demonstrate their great power in the music industry .

Very soon, they will continue to dominate the stages , but this time with their first single entirely in English, ‘The Feels’ is about to be released and the idols are already starting to thrill us with their best poses for the camera, check out the concept photos for their next release.

TWICE REVEALS NEW CONCEPT PHOTOS FOR THE FEELS

TWICE’s ‘The Feels’ will premiere on October 1 , but before we get to the premiere date , the artists are preparing us with teasers , like these concept photos where they show their best style and all the girls look amazing.

Nayeon

Jeongyeon

Momo

Heals

Jihyo

Mine

Dahyun

Chaeyoung

Tzuyu

All the girls in TWICE look great, we can’t wait any longer to listen to ‘The Feels’ and enjoy a new song from this incredible group, their first single in English will be wonderful and will have all the quality that this group always has.