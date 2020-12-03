TWICE explains the meaning of Eyes Wide Open songs

TWICE shares the meaning and inspiration behind the songs on their album “Eyes Wide Open,” with which they began a new phase in their career.

JYP’s K-pop group continues to promote their comeback through various interviews and new releases, such as the English version of “I Can’t Stop Me” and their American TV debut on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” In addition, they celebrated the 10 million sales they achieved with their music.

Through an interview with Pop Sugar, TWICE talked about the creative process and their future plans after the release of “Eyes Wide Open”, as this album is very significant for them, since they started from scratch in their career and it was a new experience for the group, they showed a much more mature facet and managed to capture their ideas and emotions.

They said goodbye to the cute concept and sought to connect more with their fans, the members participated in the composition of songs such as “Up no more”, “Do what we like”, “Bring it back”, “Queen”, “Handle It” and “Depend On You.” TWICE believes it was their time to get involved in their own music.

TWICE EXPLAINS THE MEANING OF THEIR SONGS IN EYES WIDE OPEN

In the interview, the girls explained some of the songs included in the album, although they had previously played songs such as self-love on singles like “Feel Special” or “One in a million”, TWICE looked for a way to inspire their fans in the midst of the health crisis, so they hope that this comeback will be special for ONCE and that they can relate to each of the letters.

Dahyun explained that “Queen” is a letter that invites you to accept and love yourself as you are, to show your true self without fear of anything, the idol hopes that her fans receive the message they need to hear with this song. On “Behind The Mask”, they shared that Dua Lipa and Heize were responsible for writing it as a way of expressing the bad times that we have all gone through in the pandemic, while hiding under a mask in the face of danger.

The group’s leader, Jihyo, wished ONCE could value this album as it is a fresh start for them and they looked for a way to connect with fans despite social distancing. They also shared their future plans to continue writing songs in English so that they could have more interactions with international audiences.

TWICE’s music not only reaches thousands of fans around the world, but also millions of sales, the group broke a record with all their albums and became 10 Million Seller of K-pop.



