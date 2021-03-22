TWICE conquers asian standards thanks to unique beauty

The members of TWICE are not only talented in dancing and singing, they have also become Asia’s beauty fairies.

TWICE ranks in the top 15 of the most beautiful K-pop idols. The facial features of the girls are benchmarks of beauty standards in Asia, especially in Japan and South Korea.

The idols from the agency JYP, who have become one of the best-selling girl groups in K-pop, have managed to win over ONCE with their voice and great appeal. The visual TWICE has made them the favorite, not me, says science. Experts have also described her physique as a dreamy face.

Through the Japanese site Ranking Net, a survey was conducted to choose the most beautiful female idols in K-pop. TWICE made it to the Top 15of the list with all the members included in different positions. Tzuyu was chosen by the fans as number 1.

Previously, the singer from Taiwan was chosen as the fifth most beautiful idol of 2021. For 6 years she has appeared in said ranking and has not left the top 5. Even an expert in surgery Aesthetics revealed that Tzuyu is a benchmark of beauty due to her enviable features. Her statistics show that many seek to have a face similar to her, at least in Japan.

TWICE CONQUERS THE WORLD WITH THEIR BEAUTY

In the most recent poll, all the girls were chosen within the Top 15 of the most beautiful faces. From first place to 14th, Tzuyu, Mina, Sana, Momo, Jihyo, Dahyun, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, and Chaeyoung emerged as the visuals of K-pop.

With features like their eyes, smile, cheeks, lips, nose, among others, idols are a benchmark of standards in Asia . The leader, Jihyo , was even rated by a doctor who praised her flawless face due to her cheekbones and other qualities that give her an incredible level of beauty that few people in the world possess.

Not only her voice and talent conquer the camera, they also do it with her way of being. The members of the K-pop group are the definition of beauty in every way. In addition, they have instilled the message of self-love in songs like “Feel Special” , where they became princesses.

They not only succeed in music or beauty, but also in the world of fashion. Nayeon was chosen as the Eternal Center of style thanks to her way of dressing and her fashionista sense.