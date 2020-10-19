TWICE celebrates its fifth anniversary and Once celebrates

The girls of TWICE debuted five years ago and fans expressed their admiration for the idols during the celebration in their honor, we will tell you the history of the group.

Today marks one more anniversary since TWICE’s debut, fans did not let this important date go unnoticed for them and the idols, so the celebration on social media began from the first moment of the day.

On October 20, 2015, TWICE had their first music release as a K-Pop group under the JYP Entertainment label, but even though Like OHH-AAH was their debut song, before that the girls had already come a long way. become idols.

HOW DID TWICE’S STORY START?

During the first months of 2015, JYP Entertainment and the Mnet channel launched a survival show called SIXTEEN, where 16 girls who were trainees of the company would compete for a place in the next girl group.

The different episodes allowed K-Pop fans to learn a little more about the abilities and personality of each girl as they competed to fulfill different challenges of singing, dancing, modeling, creativity, and charisma.

It was thus that each one earned a place in the heart of the public, who chose with their votes who would be the 8 members of the next idol group.

Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu were all winners in this show, but the JYP Entertainment team decided to include Momo despite being eliminated from the competition, as they knew her potential. girl was necessary to consolidate the musical group.

It was thus that months later, TWICE would debut with 9 members, 3 of them Japanese. The aura and musical style of the K-Pop group stood out right away, and since then, every music release by the girls has been a success.



