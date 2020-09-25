Twice Announce Date For Next Comeback

On September 25, 2020, rumors began circulating regarding the date of TWICE’s next comeback. Subsequently, the company JYP Entertainment confirmed the speculation: the group will be back on October 26th! Fans will receive more details soon.

The company had already revealed that TWICE were preparing a new project in early August. Fans expected the comeback to happen in October, as the group turns five this month.

This will be TWICE’s second comeback in 2020. The mini-album MORE & MORE, released in early June, sold 563,000 copies, making it the best-selling album by a girl group, according to Gaon data. The group has sold more than 5 million albums.

About the group:

TWICE are a JYP Entertainemnt gril group formed through the survival show SIXTEEN, which took place in 2015. The group is formed by the leader and main vocalist Jihyo, the lead vocalist and center Nayeon, the lead vocalist Jeongyeon, the main dancer Momo, the Japanese vocalist Sana, main dancer Mina, rappers Dahyun and Chaeyoung and maknae Tzuyu.

The girls made their debut with the track Like Ooh-Ahh. However, they gained more recognition with the song Cheer up released in 2016 – this has become a big hit in South Korea. Over the years, they have become one of the most successful girl groups in K-pop.

In August 2019, they performed an online concert called TWICE: World in A Day on the VLIVE platform where they presented the most striking songs of their career.



