TWICE: 5 dance covers that will blow your mind

‘I CAN’T STOP ME’ represented TWICE’s successful musical comeback, the girls showed all their style and talent. Idol fans were inspired by her stage presence to launch their dance covers.

On October 26, 2020, the girl group TWICE presented the musical project ‘Eyes Wide Open’, the second full-length record material was promoted with the title track ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’.

The production was well received by ONCE and the rest of the public, the official MV for the song ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’ quickly surpassed 100 million views on the YouTube platform.

It didn’t take long for some talented fan group JYP Entertainment company to release coordinated dance covers of the famous ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’ chorus. OMG!

Next, we will show you the 5 best dance covers of TWICE’s song ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’, these incredible versions will invite you to move in the style of Chaeyoung, Jihyo, Momo, Nayeon, Mina, Dahyun, Tzuyu, Jeongyeon and Sana .

TWICE’S BEST INTERNATIONAL DANCE COVERS FROM ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’

Ellen and brian

Ellen and Brian are two well-known dancers in the world of dance cover. Ellen performed the version of ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’ with her incredible dancing and demonstrated different outfits that complemented the choreography.

By B-Wild

The dance group originally from Vietnam released the dance cover of ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’, the girls took to the streets of their city to dance to TWICE’s retro rhythm

J2N

On November 14, through YouTube, boy group J2N published the male version of the energetic choreography of TWICE’s ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’.

ARTBEAT

The members of dance group ARTBEAT took all the necessary steps to come together to do the powerful dance cover of TWICE’s ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’ in a school gym.

Eye candy

Mexico was not far behind and the Eye Candy girl group showed their love for TWICE idols with a public dance cover of ‘I CAN’T STOP ME’.

TWICE’s ‘EYES WIDE OPEN’ was one of the albums with the most impact in the world of K-pop, at Nación Rex we recommend some songs from the girl group’s record production.



