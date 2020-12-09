Twenty One Pilots Releases New Christmas Single

The American duo Twenty One Pilots faces 2020 with the song “Christmas Saves The Year”.

Twenty One Pilots has released this Wednesday (December 9) a little gold for their fans, with the cheerful and original Christmas jingle “Christmas Saves the Year”. The tune was recorded in singer Tyler Joseph’s home studio and mixes Christmas cheer with some real conversation about the rough year we’ve had.

“Snow falls from the gray sky / Ashes fall from the sea / Plans are thrown by the side of the road / The icy days of the week,” Joseph sings on the track, which opens with the sound of sleigh bells and ropes.

And then comes the chorus, which, technically, goes against the advice of health experts that we stand still during the peak of COVID-19, even as it spreads love and warms hearts with its message of hope.

“But everyone wants to come home this year / Even if the world is falling apart / Because everyone has someone who has their name on a shelf / With cheap decoration and flavored cheer / You can be sure that Christmas save the year. ” he sings. The song premiered right after the band did a Christmas broadcast on Twitch on Tuesday to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Twenty One Pilots helped in this way during 2020

The new song marks the end of an eclectic year of events for the Ohio team. Joseph participated in a Fortnite charity tournament streamed live on Twitch, and the band revealed a new array of emoticons on the streaming site, based on their fan-favorite pet ‘Ned,’ which appeared in their album video. ‘ Trench ‘,’ Chlorine ‘, last year.

Last month, drummer Dun and Matt McGuire of Chainsmokers teamed up to perform a series of explosive drum covers by sharing a 12-minute video in which they battled covers of songs by artists like Jay-Z, Linkin Park, Foo Fighters, Paramore, NERD, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.



