Twelve Minutes Wins Launch Trailer

Twelve Minutes, the indie thriller starring Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy, received another video this week, a launch trailer. The game arrives on August 19th for PC and Xbox, so check out a little more of its mysteries in the new video:

In addition to the stars of Star Wars and Fragmented, Twelve Minutes also has the performance of Willem Dafoe, consolidating the game as an experimental project that will rely heavily on his performances. The idea is to offer the player the experience of an interactive thriller, not so much a traditional game.

In Twelve Minutes you follow the life of a couple always seen from the top of their apartment, as if it were a model. You play as the man of the couple, trapped in a time loop of just twelve minutes, and you have to use that short amount of time to solve the game’s mysteries and avoid a terrible future.

The game is developed by Luís Antonio, who describes the experience as a mix of The Shining with the claustrophobia of Rear Window and the broken structure of Amnesia.

Twelve Minutes will be released August 19 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. This is one of the games promoted by Microsoft at its E3 2021 event, and will be available at no additional cost to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on the first day of its release.