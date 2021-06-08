tvOS 15 Beta Announced! How To Install?

tvOS 15 beta developed by Apple for smart TVs has been released. Here is the step-by-step tvOS 15 beta installation guide…

Apple announced its new operating systems for its smart devices at its event yesterday. Announced at the WWDC 2021 event, these software started to be offered to developers as beta right after the launch. While the company has released the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 update to smartphones and tablets, it has released the tvOS 15 beta version for smart TVs. So how to install tvOS 15?

Guide to installing tvOS 15 beta update on smart TVs

Just like iOS and macOS, Apple also releases a beta version of tvOS for developers to test. However, installing these updates for smart TVs is a bit complicated compared to others.

First of all, let’s say that you will not back up your Apple TV like other operating systems. Therefore, you can install the update in only two ways. The first of these is the wireless connection, which only updates the system, and the other is via USB-C, which returns the device to factory settings.

Install tvOS beta over the air

It is possible to install the tvOS beta configuration Profile completely wirelessly. But if you’ve never done this before, you’ll need a Mac, Apple Configurator, and the latest version of Xcode.

First go to developer.apple.com/ on Mac,

Then click on Click Discover option,

select tvOS,

Click Download

Enter your developer username and password to login,

Then scroll down and click the blue download button to the right of the tvOS 15 beta configuration profile.

Install the Apple Configurator app from the Mac App Store.

Connect your Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K to AC power,

Connect your Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K to the same wireless network as your Mac,

Then open Xcode on your Mac. Make sure you are running the latest version.

Click window in the menu bar,

Click on Devices and Simulators

Open Settings on your Apple TV,

Select Remotes and Devices

Then select Remote Application and Devices,

Then under Discovered in Xcode select the Apple TV seen in the left column,

Enter the code that appears on your Apple TV. After entering the code, Xcode will pair with Apple TV.

Then click on your Apple TV in Apple Configurator,

Finally, drag and drop the tvOS 15 Configuration profile from your Desktop to the Apple

TV icon in Apple Configurator. Apple TV will be configured for tvOS 15 beta after this stage.

After following all the instructions above, your Apple TV will detect the new tvOS and will be downloaded and installed just like any other update. Now let’s come to install the tvOS beta version over USB-C.

Installing tvOS 15 beta update via USB-C

Again, as above, first go to developer.apple.com/,

Click Discover,

Click tvOS,

Click Download,

Enter your developer username and password to login,

Click on tvOS 15 restore image for Apple TV HD,

Then click on Apps near the top of the page,

Click the blue Download button on the right of Xcode,

Install Xcode 13 on your Mac.

Then connect your TV HD (4th Gen) to your Mac using a USB-C cable,

Now launch iTunes,

Then select your Apple TV appearing here,

Hold down the Option key and click Check for Updates,

Browse and click the tvOS 15 beta you downloaded in step 3,

you downloaded in step 3, Finally, after iTunes updates your Apple TV, connect it to the TV again. That is all.