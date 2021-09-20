tvOS 15 and HomePod 15 have been released! How are they downloaded?

Apple today released the new tvOS 15 and HomePod 15. So what’s new in the new versions? How do they load? Here are the curious ones…

What makes the Apple ecosystem so successful is undoubtedly its moves on the software side. The company, which received the approval of many people especially on the side of security and stability, sent new updates to the devices this year, as every year. It met with users in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, as well as tvOS 15 and HomePod 15.

New versions of HomePod, offered for the company’s smart speaker HomePod, with tvOS, which Apple offered only for 4th generation Apple TVs in 2015, have been released. The new updates did not bring as many innovations as iOS. But some features make tvOS 15 and HomePod 15 worth downloading.

What’s new with tvOS 15

Security comes first among the innovations added to the system. The tvOS 15 update allows signing in to Apple TVs with iPhone or iPad. In the previous version, only login was possible with password. However, the new version will accept Face ID and Touch ID as passwords.

The company, which makes minor changes in the interface, collects the shortcuts you need while watching videos in a single area.

The section that Apple added to televisions contains TV shows and programs that may be of interest to the user. At the same time, this section is called ‘For all of you’ because it includes family members.

Audio enhancements

With the new tvOS 15, two HomePod Mini speakers will be able to pair with the television and give the audience a Stereo speaker experience. In addition, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max can be connected to the television.

Apart from these, tvOS 15, which also contains minor innovations, can be easily installed on Apple TVs.

Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K users will follow these steps to install the new update:

Open the Settings menu on the TV. Go to the system section. Click on Software Updates and download the latest version.

What’s new with the HomePod 15

HomePod Minis can now pair with Apple TV 4K. The television experience is enhanced with the ability to connect two speakers.

HomePod Mini is getting easier to use with iPhones. You can access the media playback controls from the lock screen. Apart from that, the usage area of ​​Siri is also expanding. With the HomePod 15, you can ask Siri to open the programs you want on your Apple TV.

Again, you can give the assistant time-indicating commands such as “turn off the light in 10 minutes”. Apart from all these, the speaker can adjust its sound according to the environment, depending on your request.

How to set up HomePod 15?