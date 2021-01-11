TV with FreeSync and G-Sync support from LG

South Korean technology firm LG unveiled its top segment televisions as part of CES 2021. In addition to transparent and bendable televisions at CES, the brand also introduced LG G1 and C1 models. These televisions also attract attention with their compatibility for the game.

LG works in partnership with NVIDIA and Xbox for its new TVs

LG’s G1 and C1 series televisions will come in a variety of screen size options. LG C1; It will take its place on the shelves with 48 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch, 77 inch and 83 inch options. The G1 series; It comes in 55 inch, 65 inch and 77 inch options.

Artificial intelligence-supported LG G1 and C1 OLED televisions are powered by the 4th generation Alpha 9 processor and both models will be presented to consumers with 4K resolution support. The distinctive difference between the two devices is that the G1 models can be purchased with different stands and come with a three-legged stand. In the C1 model, no option is offered to consumers in this regard.

Another prominent feature of LG televisions is that LG is developed as a result of NVIDIA and Xbox partnership. Both devices have game-oriented capabilities. G1 and C1 models are compatible with AMD FreeSync and G-Sync technologies. At the same time, these devices will also be offered the Google Stadia application.

No price announcement came from LG

LG has not announced the price and release date for its high-end TVs. But expectations; It was that the devices will be launched in a few months and the prices will be high.