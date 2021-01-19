TV Shows of the Week: Riverdale Returns

This week, many premieres and returns show that, in 2021, there are series for all types of audiences. The broadcaster The CW, for example, will return with several important productions from its production grid. A special highlight for Riverdale, which shows the first episode of its 5th season next Wednesday (20).

In addition to it, Nancy Drew, Charmed, Legacies and All American also begin their respective seasons this week. The novelty is due to Walker, series starring Jared Padalecki, star of Supernatural. The premiere takes place on Thursday (21).

Fox is also returning with two very important productions: 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Both series show the respective first episodes of their new seasons this Monday (18th). The novelties they will bring to the public this year are electrifying, as evidenced by the previously released trailers.

While many returns happen on some stations, Showtime’s Your Honor will not be showing an unpublished episode next Sunday (24th), returning only on January 31 with Part Eight of its 1st season.

Check below the complete schedule of all Series in the Week.

Monday (1/18)

9-1-1 – Season 4 premiere on Fox.

9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 2 premiere on Fox.

All American – Season 3 premiere on The CW.

The Good Doctor – unpublished episode (4×7).

Tuesday (1/19)

The Resident – unpublished episode (4×2).

Prodigal Son – unpublished episode (2×2).

Two Sentence Horror Stories – unpublished episodes (3×3 and 3×4).

Zoey and hers Fantastic Playlist – unpublished episode (2×3).

Oi Ninja – Season 4 premiere on Netflix.

This Is Us – unpublished episode (5×7).

Wednesday (1/20)

Riverdale – Season 5 premiere on The CW.

Nancy Drew – Season 2 premiere on The CW.

Call Your Mother – unpublished episode (1×2).

The Expanse – unprecedented episode on Amazon Prime Video (5×8).

Mother only has two – Season 1 premiere on Netflix.

The Arsenal of the Spies – premiere of the 1st season on Netflix.

Thursday (01/21)

Search Party – unpublished episodes on HBO Max (4×4, 4×5, 4×6).

Selena + Chef – Season 2 premiere on HBO Max (2×1, 2×2, 2×3).

Dix pour Cent – Season 4 premiere on Netflix.

Mr. Mayor – unpublished episode (1×4).

Walker – Season 1 premiere on The CW.

Death in Paradise – unprecedented episode (10×3).

Legacies – Season 3 premiere on The CW.

The Stand – unpublished episode (1×6).

Call Me Kat – unpublished episode (1×4).

Last Man Standing – unpublished episode (9×4).

Gomorra – Season 5 premiere at Sky Cinema.

Friday (01/22)

WandaVision – unprecedented episode on Disney + (1×3).

Servant – Season 2 premiere on Apple TV + (2×2).

MacGyver – unpublished episode (5×6).

Blue Bloods – unpublished episode (11×5).

Campers – unprecedented episode (5×2).

Dickinson – unpublished episode (2×5).

A Discovery Of Witches – unprecedented episode (2×3).

Not Going Out – unprecedented episode (11×3).

RuPaul’s Drag Race – unpublished episode (13×4).

Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp – Season 2 premiere on Netflix.

Fate: The Winx Saga – Season 1 premiere on Netflix.

Glazed – Season 2 premiere on Netflix.

Saturday (23/01)

Demon Hunters – unprecedented episode on Netflix (1×15).

Sunday (01/24)

Batwoman – unpublished episode (2×2).

Charmed – Season 3 premiere on The CW.

American Gods – unpublished episode (3×3).

The Rookie – unpublished episode (3×4).

FBI – unpublished episode (3×4).

The Watch – unpublished episode (1×5).

Demon Hunters – unprecedented episode on Netflix (1×16), season finale.

The Devil Punisher – unprecedented episode on Netflix (1×14).

