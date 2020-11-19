TV series trailer about Made in Honório: Anitta

After the great success of the original Netflix production Vai, Anitta !, the singer from Rio de Janeiro has another production coming out of the oven.

This time, the new Made in Honório, also supported by the streaming platform, will show more intimate aspects of the life of the star Anitta.

The name refers to the neighborhood where the singer was born: Honório Gurgel, in Rio de Janeiro. We will see a little of what the life of the young funker was like at the time and what it was like for her to leave there to finally conquer the world.

The series premiere date is set for December 16 and it promises unprecedented details of the central character’s professional and personal lives.

Watch the official trailer:

There will be six episodes that will focus on essential themes for the artist: her family, her business decisions, rehearsals, backstage shows, international adventures and even her well-deserved vacation.

On November 5, during an online event promoted by Netflix, Anitta herself commented that there will be many scenes that show a side of her that she herself does not like.

Also check out this full interview:

Apparently, we will still learn much more about this powerful woman, who is considered the biggest Brazilian pop phenomenon today.

“This time, it will be more about how I created this character. It is a very revealing part of my life that I never opened to anyone.”, He commented during the event.

And would you have the courage to reveal your secrets to the world in a documentary series like this?



