TV Channels in Ukraine Hacked

After the hacking of the state television in Ukraine, fake messages began to be shown on television, calling for Zelensky to surrender.

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that his country would never surrender to Russia. However, after this statement, messages began to be broadcast on all television channels in Ukraine, in which Zelensky appealed to his people to ‘surrender’.

After the messages, the Ukrainian government declared that these statements were false and that the people were deceived into surrendering.

Russia is believed to be behind the attack.

Ukraine 24, one of Ukraine’s official news channels, announced in a post shared on Facebook that state television towers and systems were hacked as a result of a cyber attack, and a fake surrender call was broadcast on television.

Immediately after Ukraine 24’s announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski also shared a video on YouTube, saying that the public should never surrender. Describing the cyber attack as a “childish provocation”, Zelenski repeated what he had said before and declared that Ukraine would never surrender to Russia.

Although the Ukrainian news agencies claimed that the Russian soldiers started to withdraw and that is why Russia carried out such attacks, the Russian government denied these allegations and claimed that they did not carry out such a cyber attack and that they did not know about the issue.