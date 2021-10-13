TV Black Friday: 43-Inch Models To Keep An Eye On

TV: Black Friday is one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year, opening up the possibility of finding different types of products on sale. In 2021, it will take place on November 26, with the expectation of breaking the sales record.

As in other years, electronics must be among the most desired products to date. Cell phones, tablets, notebooks, video games, smart watches and smart speakers are some of the most coveted categories, but it is worth mentioning TVs, which are always in high demand.

For those looking for TV on Black Friday, there is no lack of models and brands to keep an eye on. Whether for playing games, watching movies and series, watching sports or other content, there are versions in different sizes and prices, with features that help make the experience even more fun.

43 inch TV models

In addition to resolution, screen type, features and operating system, another point that requires attention when buying a smart TV is size. Among the alternatives, the 43-inch TV stands out, combining reduced environments and larger spaces, in addition to costing less than giant screens.

Smart TV LED 43″ TCL 4K 43P615

We started the Black Friday TV suggestions presenting one of TCL’s launches in 2021. With 4K resolution and HDR and Micro Dimming technologies, the manufacturer’s promise is sharper images.

The TCL 43P615 comes with Android TV, which supports apps from some of the most popular platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The software also makes it possible to use Google Assistant to control the TV and connected devices.

Another highlight is Bluetooth, allowing you to connect wireless headphones, joysticks and other peripherals. It also has three HDMI inputs, a USB, audio and video input and digital audio output, while the internet connection can be made via Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz) or cable.